May 20 Tuesdays Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesdays Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 522,000 524,000 Aluminum ingots 150,000 150,000 Zinc slab 174,000 172,000 Lead ingot 148,000 149,000 Tin slab 1,615,000 1,620,000 Nickel Cathode 1,260,000 1,240,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 496,000 496,000 Copper heavy scrap 489,000 490,000 Copper armeture 480,000 481,000 Copper utensil scrap 460,000 460,000 Copper sheet cutting 475,000 476,000 Brass utensil scrap 347,000 347,000 Brass sheet cuttings 360,000 358,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 128,000 127,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.