May 21 Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Wednesday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 522,000 522,000
Aluminum ingots 150,000 150,000
Zinc slab 173,000 174,000
Lead ingot 148,000 148,000
Tin slab 1,610,000 1,615,000
Nickel Cathode 1,245,000 1,260,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 494,000 494,000
Copper heavy scrap 489,000 489,000
Copper armeture 480,000 480,000
Copper utensil scrap 460,000 460,000
Copper sheet cutting 476,000 475,000
Brass utensil scrap 347,000 347,000
Brass sheet cuttings 359,000 360,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 129,000 128,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
