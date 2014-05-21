May 21 Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 522,000 522,000 Aluminum ingots 150,000 150,000 Zinc slab 173,000 174,000 Lead ingot 148,000 148,000 Tin slab 1,610,000 1,615,000 Nickel Cathode 1,245,000 1,260,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 494,000 494,000 Copper heavy scrap 489,000 489,000 Copper armeture 480,000 480,000 Copper utensil scrap 460,000 460,000 Copper sheet cutting 476,000 475,000 Brass utensil scrap 347,000 347,000 Brass sheet cuttings 359,000 360,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 129,000 128,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.