May 22 Thursday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Thursday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 522,000 522,000
Aluminum ingots 150,000 150,000
Zinc slab 175,000 173,000
Lead ingot 147,000 148,000
Tin slab 1,610,000 1,610,000
Nickel Cathode 1,245,000 1,245,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 494,000 494,000
Copper heavy scrap 487,000 489,000
Copper armeture 479,000 480,000
Copper utensil scrap 460,000 460,000
Copper sheet cutting 473,000 476,000
Brass utensil scrap 346,000 347,000
Brass sheet cuttings 358,000 359,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 129,000 129,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.