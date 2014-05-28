May 28 Wednesday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 521,000 523,000 Aluminum ingots 151,000 151,000 Zinc slab 175,000 174,000 Lead ingot 146,000 147,000 Tin slab 1,610,000 1,605,000 Nickel Cathode 1,250,000 1,245,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 493,000 495,000 Copper heavy scrap 487,000 488,000 Copper armeture 479,000 479,000 Copper utensil scrap 458,000 459,000 Copper sheet cutting 474,000 474,000 Brass utensil scrap 345,000 345,000 Brass sheet cuttings 357,000 357,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 128,000 128,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.