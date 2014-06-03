June 03 Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 522,000 523,000 Aluminum ingots 153,000 151,000 Zinc slab 174,000 174,000 Lead ingot 145,000 140,000 Tin slab 1,603,000 1,605,000 Nickel Cathode 1,245,000 1,235,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 494,000 495,000 Copper heavy scrap 484,000 483,000 Copper armeture 470,000 474,000 Copper utensil scrap 452,000 451,000 Copper sheet cutting 469,000 472,000 Brass utensil scrap 339,000 342,000 Brass sheet cuttings 357,000 354,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 130,000 129,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.