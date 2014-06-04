June 04 Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 519,000 522,000 Aluminum ingots 155,000 153,000 Zinc slab 173,000 174,000 Lead ingot 145,000 145,000 Tin slab 1,605,000 1,603,000 Nickel Cathode 1,240,000 1,245,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 491,000 494,000 Copper heavy scrap 485,000 484,000 Copper armeture 470,000 470,000 Copper utensil scrap 446,000 452,000 Copper sheet cutting 466,000 469,000 Brass utensil scrap 337,000 339,000 Brass sheet cuttings 353,000 357,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 130,000 130,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.