June 05 Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Tuesday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 519,000 519,000
Aluminum ingots 155,000 153,000
Zinc slab 173,000 173,000
Lead ingot 145,000 145,000
Tin slab 1,605,000 1,605,000
Nickel Cathode 1,240,000 1,240,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 491,000 491,000
Copper heavy scrap 486,000 485,000
Copper armeture 468,000 470,000
Copper utensil scrap 445,000 446,000
Copper sheet cutting 464,000 466,000
Brass utensil scrap 337,000 337,000
Brass sheet cuttings 352,000 353,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 130,000 130,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.