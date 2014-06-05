June 05 Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 519,000 519,000 Aluminum ingots 155,000 153,000 Zinc slab 173,000 173,000 Lead ingot 145,000 145,000 Tin slab 1,605,000 1,605,000 Nickel Cathode 1,240,000 1,240,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 491,000 491,000 Copper heavy scrap 486,000 485,000 Copper armeture 468,000 470,000 Copper utensil scrap 445,000 446,000 Copper sheet cutting 464,000 466,000 Brass utensil scrap 337,000 337,000 Brass sheet cuttings 352,000 353,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 130,000 130,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.