Aug 25Monday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 52,300 52,000 Aluminum ingots 16,600 16,600 Zinc slab 19,200 19,200 Lead ingot 1,420 1,410 Tin slab 1,585 1,558 Nickel Cathode 1,245 1,240 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 49,500 49,400 Copper heavy scrap 48,800 48,800 Copper armeture 47,400 47,300 Copper utensil scrap 44,800 44,600 Copper sheet cutting 46,800 46,900 Brass utensil scrap 34,000 33,900 Brass sheet cuttings 35,600 35,600 Aluminum utensil scrap 13,400 13,500 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.