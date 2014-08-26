Aug 26Monday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 52,300 52,300 Aluminum ingots 16,800 16,600 Zinc slab 19,200 19,200 Lead ingot 1,400 1,420 Tin slab 1,585 1,585 Nickel Cathode 1,245 1,245 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 49,500 49,500 Copper heavy scrap 48,800 48,800 Copper armeture 47,400 47,400 Copper utensil scrap 44,900 44,800 Copper sheet cutting 46,800 46,800 Brass utensil scrap 34,000 34,000 Brass sheet cuttings 35,600 35,600 Aluminum utensil scrap 13,400 13,400 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.