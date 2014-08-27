Aug 27Wednesday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 52,200 52,300 Aluminum ingots 16,600 16,800 Zinc slab 19,100 19,200 Lead ingot 1,400 1,400 Tin slab 1,580 1,585 Nickel Cathode 1,245 1,245 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 49,400 49,500 Copper heavy scrap 48,600 48,800 Copper armeture 47,300 47,400 Copper utensil scrap 44,800 44,900 Copper sheet cutting 46,500 46,800 Brass utensil scrap 34,000 34,000 Brass sheet cuttings 35,500 35,600 Aluminum utensil scrap 13,400 13,400 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.