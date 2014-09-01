Sep 01Thursday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 52,000 52,200 Aluminum ingots 16,600 16,600 Zinc slab 19,100 19,400 Lead ingot 1,390 1,400 Tin slab 1,575 1,580 Nickel Cathode 1,245 1,245 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 49,200 49,400 Copper heavy scrap 48,300 48,600 Copper armeture 47,000 47,200 Copper utensil scrap 44,600 44,800 Copper sheet cutting 46,500 46,500 Brass utensil scrap 33,900 34,000 Brass sheet cuttings 35,500 35,500 Aluminum utensil scrap 13,400 13,400 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.