Sep 02Tuesday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Tuesday Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 52,000 52,200
Aluminum ingots 16,600 16,600
Zinc slab 19,200 19,100
Lead ingot 1,400 1,390
Tin slab 1,580 1,575
Nickel Cathode 1,245 1,245
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 49,200 49,200
Copper heavy scrap 48,400 48,300
Copper armeture 47,000 47,000
Copper utensil scrap 44,500 44,600
Copper sheet cutting 46,600 46,500
Brass utensil scrap 33,900 33,900
Brass sheet cuttings 35,500 35,500
Aluminum utensil scrap 13,500 13,400
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
