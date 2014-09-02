Sep 02Tuesday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 52,000 52,200 Aluminum ingots 16,600 16,600 Zinc slab 19,200 19,100 Lead ingot 1,400 1,390 Tin slab 1,580 1,575 Nickel Cathode 1,245 1,245 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 49,200 49,200 Copper heavy scrap 48,400 48,300 Copper armeture 47,000 47,000 Copper utensil scrap 44,500 44,600 Copper sheet cutting 46,600 46,500 Brass utensil scrap 33,900 33,900 Brass sheet cuttings 35,500 35,500 Aluminum utensil scrap 13,500 13,400 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.