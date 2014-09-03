Sep 03Wednesday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 51,900 52,000 Aluminum ingots 16,600 16,600 Zinc slab 19,300 19,200 Lead ingot 1,400 1,400 Tin slab 1,570 1,580 Nickel Cathode 1,250 1,245 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 49,100 49,200 Copper heavy scrap 48,300 48,400 Copper armeture 47,000 47,000 Copper utensil scrap 44,500 44,500 Copper sheet cutting 46,500 46,600 Brass utensil scrap 33,900 33,900 Brass sheet cuttings 35,500 35,500 Aluminum utensil scrap 13,600 13,500 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.