Sep 03Wednesday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Wednesday Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 51,900 52,000
Aluminum ingots 16,600 16,600
Zinc slab 19,300 19,200
Lead ingot 1,400 1,400
Tin slab 1,570 1,580
Nickel Cathode 1,250 1,245
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 49,100 49,200
Copper heavy scrap 48,300 48,400
Copper armeture 47,000 47,000
Copper utensil scrap 44,500 44,500
Copper sheet cutting 46,500 46,600
Brass utensil scrap 33,900 33,900
Brass sheet cuttings 35,500 35,500
Aluminum utensil scrap 13,600 13,500
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.