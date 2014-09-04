Sep 04Thursday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Thursday Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 51,800 51,900
Aluminum ingots 16,600 16,600
Zinc slab 19,300 19,300
Lead ingot 1,400 1,400
Tin slab 1,565 1,570
Nickel Cathode 1,255 1,250
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 49,000 49,100
Copper heavy scrap 48,200 48,300
Copper armeture 46,900 47,000
Copper utensil scrap 44,500 44,500
Copper sheet cutting 46,500 46,500
Brass utensil scrap 33,900 33,900
Brass sheet cuttings 35,500 35,500
Aluminum utensil scrap 13,600 13,600
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
