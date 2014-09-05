Sep 05Friday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 51,900 51,800 Aluminum ingots 16,600 16,600 Zinc slab 19,300 19,300 Lead ingot 1,400 1,400 Tin slab 1,565 1,565 Nickel Cathode 1,265 1,255 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 49,100 49,000 Copper heavy scrap 48,300 48,200 Copper armeture 46,900 46,900 Copper utensil scrap 44,400 44,500 Copper sheet cutting 46,500 46,500 Brass utensil scrap 33,900 33,900 Brass sheet cuttings 35,500 35,500 Aluminum utensil scrap 13,600 13,600 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.