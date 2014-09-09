Sep 09Friday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 51,900 51,900 Aluminum ingots 16,600 16,600 Zinc slab 19,200 19,300 Lead ingot 1,400 1,400 Tin slab 1,560 1,565 Nickel Cathode 1,270 1,265 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 49,100 49,100 Copper heavy scrap 48,300 48,300 Copper armeture 47,000 46,900 Copper utensil scrap 44,200 44,400 Copper sheet cutting 46,600 46,500 Brass utensil scrap 34,000 33,900 Brass sheet cuttings 35,500 35,500 Aluminum utensil scrap 13,700 13,600 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>. Note: Udpate for 08 Sep 2014 not availlable due to holiday.