Sep 10Friday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 51,900 51,900 Aluminum ingots 16,600 16,600 Zinc slab 19,200 19,200 Lead ingot 1,400 1,400 Tin slab 1,560 1,560 Nickel Cathode 1,270 1,270 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 49,100 49,100 Copper heavy scrap 48,300 48,300 Copper armeture 47,000 47,000 Copper utensil scrap 44,200 44,200 Copper sheet cutting 46,600 46,600 Brass utensil scrap 34,000 34,000 Brass sheet cuttings 35,500 35,500 Aluminum utensil scrap 13,700 13,700 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.