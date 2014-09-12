Sep 12Friday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Friday Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 51,700 51,600
Aluminum ingots 16,400 16,400
Zinc slab 19,100 19,100
Lead ingot 1,400 1,400
Tin slab 1,545 1,540
Nickel Cathode 1,255 1,255
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 48,900 48,800
Copper heavy scrap 48,100 48,100
Copper armeture 46,800 46,800
Copper utensil scrap 44,100 44,000
Copper sheet cutting 46,300 46,200
Brass utensil scrap 33,800 33,800
Brass sheet cuttings 35,200 35,200
Aluminum utensil scrap 13,600 13,600
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.