Sep 15Friday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 51,500 51,700 Aluminum ingots 16,400 16,400 Zinc slab 19,000 19,100 Lead ingot 1,400 1,400 Tin slab 1,555 1,545 Nickel Cathode 1,250 1,255 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 48,700 48,900 Copper heavy scrap 47,900 48,100 Copper armeture 46,700 46,800 Copper utensil scrap 44,100 44,100 Copper sheet cutting 46,300 46,300 Brass utensil scrap 33,800 33,800 Brass sheet cuttings 35,100 35,200 Aluminum utensil scrap 13,600 13,600 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.