Sep 17Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 51,700 51,500 Aluminum ingots 16,400 16,400 Zinc slab 19,000 19,000 Lead ingot 1,390 1,390 Tin slab 1,540 1,540 Nickel Cathode 1,245 1,250 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 48,900 48,800 Copper heavy scrap 48,000 47,900 Copper armeture 46,900 46,800 Copper utensil scrap 44,400 44,300 Copper sheet cutting 46,300 46,300 Brass utensil scrap 34,100 34,000 Brass sheet cuttings 35,500 35,400 Aluminum utensil scrap 13,600 13,600 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)