Sep 19Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Friday Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 51,500 51,600
Aluminum ingots 16,300 16,300
Zinc slab 18,900 18,900
Lead ingot 1,390 1,390
Tin slab 1,540 1,545
Nickel Cathode 1,243 1,248
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 48,700 48,800
Copper heavy scrap 48,000 48,100
Copper armeture 46,800 46,900
Copper utensil scrap 44,200 44,200
Copper sheet cutting 46,300 46,300
Brass utensil scrap 33,800 33,800
Brass sheet cuttings 35,500 35,600
Aluminum utensil scrap 13,500 13,500
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
