Sep 22Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 51,100 51,500 Aluminum ingots 16,200 16,300 Zinc slab 18,600 18,900 Lead ingot 1,380 1,390 Tin slab 1,540 1,540 Nickel Cathode 1,210 1,243 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 48,300 48,700 Copper heavy scrap 47,500 48,000 Copper armeture 46,400 46,800 Copper utensil scrap 43,800 44,200 Copper sheet cutting 46,000 46,300 Brass utensil scrap 33,400 33,800 Brass sheet cuttings 34,800 35,500 Aluminum utensil scrap 13,500 13,500 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.