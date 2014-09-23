Sep 23Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Tuesday Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 51,000 51,100
Aluminum ingots 16,200 16,200
Zinc slab 18,800 18,600
Lead ingot 1,380 1,380
Tin slab 1,540 1,540
Nickel Cathode 1,210 1,210
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 48,200 48,300
Copper heavy scrap 47,500 47,500
Copper armeture 46,500 46,400
Copper utensil scrap 43,800 43,800
Copper sheet cutting 46,000 46,000
Brass utensil scrap 33,500 33,400
Brass sheet cuttings 34,800 34,800
Aluminum utensil scrap 13,500 13,500
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
