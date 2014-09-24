Sep 24Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 51,100 51,000 Aluminum ingots 16,300 16,200 Zinc slab 18,700 18,800 Lead ingot 1,380 1,380 Tin slab 1,540 1,540 Nickel Cathode 1,210 1,210 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 48,300 48,200 Copper heavy scrap 47,500 47,500 Copper armeture 46,500 46,500 Copper utensil scrap 43,800 43,800 Copper sheet cutting 46,000 46,000 Brass utensil scrap 33,700 33,500 Brass sheet cuttings 34,800 34,800 Aluminum utensil scrap 13,400 13,500 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.