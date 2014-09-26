Sep 26 Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Friday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 51,200 51,200
Aluminum ingots 16,900 16,500
Zinc slab 18,600 18,600
Lead ingot 1,370 1,380
Tin slab 1,540 1,540
Nickel Cathode 1,210 1,215
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 48,400 48,400
Copper heavy scrap 47,500 47,400
Copper armeture 46,500 46,500
Copper utensil scrap 43,900 43,800
Copper sheet cutting 46,000 45,900
Brass utensil scrap 33,500 33,500
Brass sheet cuttings 34,700 34,700
Aluminum utensil scrap 13,400 13,400
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.