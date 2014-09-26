Sep 26 Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 51,200 51,200 Aluminum ingots 16,900 16,500 Zinc slab 18,600 18,600 Lead ingot 1,370 1,380 Tin slab 1,540 1,540 Nickel Cathode 1,210 1,215 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 48,400 48,400 Copper heavy scrap 47,500 47,400 Copper armeture 46,500 46,500 Copper utensil scrap 43,900 43,800 Copper sheet cutting 46,000 45,900 Brass utensil scrap 33,500 33,500 Brass sheet cuttings 34,700 34,700 Aluminum utensil scrap 13,400 13,400 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.