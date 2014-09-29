Sep 29 Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Sep 29day's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 513,000 512,000 Aluminum ingots 169,000 169,000 Zinc slab 186,000 186,000 Lead ingot 138,000 137,000 Tin slab 1,520,000 1,540,000 Nickel Cathode 1,175,000 1,210,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 485,000 484,000 Copper heavy scrap 475,000 475,000 Copper armeture 464,000 465,000 Copper utensil scrap 438,000 439,000 Copper sheet cutting 461,000 460,000 Brass utensil scrap 335,000 335,000 Brass sheet cuttings 346,000 347,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 134,000 134,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.