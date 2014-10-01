Oct 01 Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 514,000 515,000 Aluminum ingots 165,000 169,000 Zinc slab 186,000 188,000 Lead ingot 138,000 138,000 Tin slab 1,520,000 1,520,000 Nickel Cathode 1,116,000 1,118,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 486,000 487,000 Copper heavy scrap 476,000 475,000 Copper armeture 463,000 464,000 Copper utensil scrap 439,000 439,000 Copper sheet cutting 457,000 460,000 Brass utensil scrap 335,000 334,000 Brass sheet cuttings 345,000 345,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 134,000 133,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.