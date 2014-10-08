Oct 08 Wednesday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Wednesday Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 510,000 512,000
Aluminum ingots 169,000 169,000
Zinc slab 188,000 187,000
Lead ingot 137,000 138,000
Tin slab 1,510,000 1,510,000
Nickel Cathode 1,160,000 1,160,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 482,000 484,000
Copper heavy scrap 474,000 476,000
Copper armeture 459,000 460,000
Copper utensil scrap 435,000 435,000
Copper sheet cutting 454,000 454,000
Brass utensil scrap 329,000 328,000
Brass sheet cuttings 341,000 343,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 134,000 135,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
