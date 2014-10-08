Oct 08 Wednesday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 510,000 512,000 Aluminum ingots 169,000 169,000 Zinc slab 188,000 187,000 Lead ingot 137,000 138,000 Tin slab 1,510,000 1,510,000 Nickel Cathode 1,160,000 1,160,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 482,000 484,000 Copper heavy scrap 474,000 476,000 Copper armeture 459,000 460,000 Copper utensil scrap 435,000 435,000 Copper sheet cutting 454,000 454,000 Brass utensil scrap 329,000 328,000 Brass sheet cuttings 341,000 343,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 134,000 135,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.