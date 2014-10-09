Oct 09 Thursday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 509,000 510,000 Aluminum ingots 169,000 169,000 Zinc slab 187,000 188,000 Lead ingot 137,000 137,000 Tin slab 1,510,000 1,510,000 Nickel Cathode 1,155,000 1,160,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 481,000 482,000 Copper heavy scrap 474,000 474,000 Copper armeture 457,000 459,000 Copper utensil scrap 434,000 435,000 Copper sheet cutting 454,000 454,000 Brass utensil scrap 328,000 329,000 Brass sheet cuttings 340,000 341,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 134,000 134,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.