Oct 10 Friday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 508,000 509,000 Aluminum ingots 168,000 169,000 Zinc slab 186,000 187,000 Lead ingot 137,000 137,000 Tin slab 1,510,000 1,510,000 Nickel Cathode 1,150,000 1,155,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 480,000 481,000 Copper heavy scrap 474,000 474,000 Copper armeture 456,000 457,000 Copper utensil scrap 434,000 434,000 Copper sheet cutting 454,000 454,000 Brass utensil scrap 327,000 328,000 Brass sheet cuttings 339,000 340,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 134,000 134,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.