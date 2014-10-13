Oct 13 Monday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 511,000 508,000 Aluminum ingots 168,000 168,000 Zinc slab 186,000 186,000 Lead ingot 137,000 137,000 Tin slab 1,510,000 1,510,000 Nickel Cathode 1,150,000 1,150,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 483,000 480,000 Copper heavy scrap 476,000 474,000 Copper armeture 457,000 456,000 Copper utensil scrap 433,000 434,000 Copper sheet cutting 453,000 454,000 Brass utensil scrap 327,000 327,000 Brass sheet cuttings 340,000 339,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 134,000 134,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.