Oct 16 (Reuters) -ThursdayPrices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 508,000 511,000 Aluminum ingots 166,000 166,000 Zinc slab 185,000 187,000 Lead ingot 137,000 137,000 Tin slab 1,490,000 1,510,000 Nickel Cathode 1,125,000 1,150,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 480,000 483,000 Copper heavy scrap 472,000 475,000 Copper armeture 455,000 456,000 Copper utensil scrap 430,000 432,000 Copper sheet cutting 450,000 451,000 Brass utensil scrap 325,000 326,000 Brass sheet cuttings 337,000 339,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 134,000 135,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.