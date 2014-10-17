Oct 17 (Reuters) -Friday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 505,000 508,000 Aluminum ingots 166,000 166,000 Zinc slab 184,000 185,000 Lead ingot 137,000 137,000 Tin slab 1,480,000 1,490,000 Nickel Cathode 1,110,000 1,125,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 477,000 480,000 Copper heavy scrap 467,000 472,000 Copper armeture 451,000 455,000 Copper utensil scrap 427,000 430,000 Copper sheet cutting 445,000 450,000 Brass utensil scrap 322,000 325,000 Brass sheet cuttings 335,000 337,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 134,000 134,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.