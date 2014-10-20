Oct 20 (Reuters) -Friday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 50,600 50,500 Aluminum ingots 16,600 16,600 Zinc slab 18,500 18,400 Lead ingot 13,600 13,700 Tin slab 1,490 1,480 Nickel Cathode 1,110 1,110 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 47,800 47,700 Copper heavy scrap 47,200 46,700 Copper armeture 44,900 45,100 Copper utensil scrap 42,700 42,700 Copper sheet cutting 44,700 44,500 Brass utensil scrap 32,700 32,200 Brass sheet cuttings 33,900 33,500 Aluminum utensil scrap 13,400 13,400 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.