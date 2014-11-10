GRAINS-Corn extends gains as rains threaten to bring planting delays

* Corn planting lags behind average levels * Corn hit 3-week high in previous session * Wheat edges higher, soybeans fall By Colin Packham SYDNEY, April 26 U.S. corn rose for a third straight session on Wednesday to hover near a three-week high as forecasts for rain stoked fears that farmers will switch to soybeans. Wheat edged higher, extending gains into a second session, while soybeans fell. The most active corn Chicago Board Of Trade Cv1 rose 0.27 pe