Nov 11 Thursday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 510,000 508,000 Aluminum ingots 173,000 176,000 Zinc slab 185,000 186,000 Lead ingot 137,000 138,000 Tin slab 1,485,000 1,495,000 Nickel Cathode 1,090,000 1,095,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 482,000 480,000 Copper heavy scrap 474,000 473,000 Copper armeture 460,000 454,000 Copper utensil scrap 435,000 431,000 Copper sheet cutting 458,000 452,000 Brass utensil scrap 329,000 329,000 Brass sheet cuttings 341,000 342,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 136,000 136,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.