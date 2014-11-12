Nov 12 Thursday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Thursday Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 510,000 510,000
Aluminum ingots 173,000 173,000
Zinc slab 185,000 185,000
Lead ingot 137,000 137,000
Tin slab 1,485,000 1,485,000
Nickel Cathode 1,090,000 1,090,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 482,000 482,000
Copper heavy scrap 475,000 474,000
Copper armeture 461,000 460,000
Copper utensil scrap 435,000 435,000
Copper sheet cutting 458,000 458,000
Brass utensil scrap 329,000 329,000
Brass sheet cuttings 341,000 341,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 136,000 136,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
