Nov 12 Thursday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 510,000 510,000 Aluminum ingots 173,000 173,000 Zinc slab 185,000 185,000 Lead ingot 137,000 137,000 Tin slab 1,485,000 1,485,000 Nickel Cathode 1,090,000 1,090,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 482,000 482,000 Copper heavy scrap 475,000 474,000 Copper armeture 461,000 460,000 Copper utensil scrap 435,000 435,000 Copper sheet cutting 458,000 458,000 Brass utensil scrap 329,000 329,000 Brass sheet cuttings 341,000 341,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 136,000 136,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)