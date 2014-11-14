Nov 14 Thursday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Thursday Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 509,000 510,000
Aluminum ingots 173,000 173,000
Zinc slab 185,000 184,000
Lead ingot 137,000 137,000
Tin slab 1,470,000 1,485,000
Nickel Cathode 1,095,000 1,100,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 481,000 482,000
Copper heavy scrap 472,000 473,000
Copper armeture 457,000 458,000
Copper utensil scrap 430,000 431,000
Copper sheet cutting 454,000 455,000
Brass utensil scrap 330,000 329,000
Brass sheet cuttings 342,000 341,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 136,000 136,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
