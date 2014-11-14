Nov 14 Thursday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 509,000 510,000 Aluminum ingots 173,000 173,000 Zinc slab 185,000 184,000 Lead ingot 137,000 137,000 Tin slab 1,470,000 1,485,000 Nickel Cathode 1,095,000 1,100,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 481,000 482,000 Copper heavy scrap 472,000 473,000 Copper armeture 457,000 458,000 Copper utensil scrap 430,000 431,000 Copper sheet cutting 454,000 455,000 Brass utensil scrap 330,000 329,000 Brass sheet cuttings 342,000 341,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 136,000 136,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.