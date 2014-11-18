Nov 18 TuesdayPrices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 510,000 511,000 Aluminum ingots 173,000 173,000 Zinc slab 184,000 185,000 Lead ingot 138,000 138,000 Tin slab 1,485,000 1,475,000 Nickel Cathode 1,108,000 1,105,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 482,000 483,000 Copper heavy scrap 474,000 474,000 Copper armeture 458,000 458,000 Copper utensil scrap 431,000 432,000 Copper sheet cutting 452,000 452,000 Brass utensil scrap 327,000 328,000 Brass sheet cuttings 336,000 340,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 137,000 137,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.