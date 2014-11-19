Nov 19 Wednesday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 510,000 510,000 Aluminum ingots 173,000 173,000 Zinc slab 184,000 184,000 Lead ingot 138,000 138,000 Tin slab 1,480,000 1,485,000 Nickel Cathode 1,105,000 1,108,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 482,000 482,000 Copper heavy scrap 474,000 474,000 Copper armeture 457,000 458,000 Copper utensil scrap 429,000 431,000 Copper sheet cutting 454,000 452,000 Brass utensil scrap 327,000 327,000 Brass sheet cuttings 339,000 336,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 136,000 137,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.