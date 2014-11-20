Nov 20 Thursday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Thursday Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 509,000 510,000
Aluminum ingots 173,000 173,000
Zinc slab 184,000 184,000
Lead ingot 138,000 138,000
Tin slab 1,475,000 1,480,000
Nickel Cathode 1,118,000 1,105,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 481,000 482,000
Copper heavy scrap 472,000 474,000
Copper armeture 457,000 457,000
Copper utensil scrap 428,000 429,000
Copper sheet cutting 452,000 454,000
Brass utensil scrap 327,000 327,000
Brass sheet cuttings 340,000 339,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 136,000 136,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
