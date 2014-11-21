Nov 21 Friday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 509,000 509,000 Aluminum ingots 173,000 173,000 Zinc slab 184,000 184,000 Lead ingot 138,000 138,000 Tin slab 1,478,000 1,475,000 Nickel Cathode 1,127,000 1,118,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 481,000 481,000 Copper heavy scrap 474,000 472,000 Copper armeture 456,000 457,000 Copper utensil scrap 429,000 428,000 Copper sheet cutting 453,000 452,000 Brass utensil scrap 327,000 327,000 Brass sheet cuttings 340,000 340,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 136,000 136,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.