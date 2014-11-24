Nov 24 Monday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Monday Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 511,000 509,000
Aluminum ingots 175,000 173,000
Zinc slab 186,000 184,000
Lead ingot 138,000 138,000
Tin slab 1,488,000 1,478,000
Nickel Cathode 1,133,000 1,127,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 483,000 481,000
Copper heavy scrap 477,000 474,000
Copper armeture 457,000 456,000
Copper utensil scrap 429,000 429,000
Copper sheet cutting 455,000 453,000
Brass utensil scrap 328,000 327,000
Brass sheet cuttings 340,000 340,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 136,000 136,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
