Nov 25 Monday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Monday Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 509,000 511,000
Aluminum ingots 175,000 175,000
Zinc slab 185,000 186,000
Lead ingot 139,000 138,000
Tin slab 1,488,000 1,488,000
Nickel Cathode 1,133,000 1,133,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 481,000 483,000
Copper heavy scrap 475,000 477,000
Copper armeture 455,000 457,000
Copper utensil scrap 432,000 429,000
Copper sheet cutting 450,000 455,000
Brass utensil scrap 326,000 328,000
Brass sheet cuttings 337,000 340,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 138,000 136,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.