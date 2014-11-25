Nov 25 Monday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 509,000 511,000 Aluminum ingots 175,000 175,000 Zinc slab 185,000 186,000 Lead ingot 139,000 138,000 Tin slab 1,488,000 1,488,000 Nickel Cathode 1,133,000 1,133,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 481,000 483,000 Copper heavy scrap 475,000 477,000 Copper armeture 455,000 457,000 Copper utensil scrap 432,000 429,000 Copper sheet cutting 450,000 455,000 Brass utensil scrap 326,000 328,000 Brass sheet cuttings 337,000 340,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 138,000 136,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.