Nov 26 Monday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Monday Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 509,000 509,000
Aluminum ingots 176,000 175,000
Zinc slab 183,000 185,000
Lead ingot 139,000 139,000
Tin slab 1,485,000 1,488,000
Nickel Cathode 1,128,000 1,133,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 481,000 481,000
Copper heavy scrap 474,000 475,000
Copper armeture 454,000 455,000
Copper utensil scrap 430,000 432,000
Copper sheet cutting 442,000 450,000
Brass utensil scrap 327,000 326,000
Brass sheet cuttings 339,000 337,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 136,000 138,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.