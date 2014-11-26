Nov 26 Monday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 509,000 509,000 Aluminum ingots 176,000 175,000 Zinc slab 183,000 185,000 Lead ingot 139,000 139,000 Tin slab 1,485,000 1,488,000 Nickel Cathode 1,128,000 1,133,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 481,000 481,000 Copper heavy scrap 474,000 475,000 Copper armeture 454,000 455,000 Copper utensil scrap 430,000 432,000 Copper sheet cutting 442,000 450,000 Brass utensil scrap 327,000 326,000 Brass sheet cuttings 339,000 337,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 136,000 138,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.