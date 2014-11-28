Nov 28 Monday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 506,000 509,000 Aluminum ingots 176,000 176,000 Zinc slab 186,000 183,000 Lead ingot 139,000 139,000 Tin slab 1,490,000 1,485,000 Nickel Cathode 1,125,000 1,125,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 478,000 481,000 Copper heavy scrap 470,000 471,000 Copper armeture 450,000 452,000 Copper utensil scrap 428,000 430,000 Copper sheet cutting 448,000 447,000 Brass utensil scrap 325,000 326,000 Brass sheet cuttings 338,000 337,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 136,000 136,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.