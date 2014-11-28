Nov 28 Monday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Monday Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 506,000 509,000
Aluminum ingots 176,000 176,000
Zinc slab 186,000 183,000
Lead ingot 139,000 139,000
Tin slab 1,490,000 1,485,000
Nickel Cathode 1,125,000 1,125,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 478,000 481,000
Copper heavy scrap 470,000 471,000
Copper armeture 450,000 452,000
Copper utensil scrap 428,000 430,000
Copper sheet cutting 448,000 447,000
Brass utensil scrap 325,000 326,000
Brass sheet cuttings 338,000 337,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 136,000 136,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
