Dec 01 Monday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 495,000 506,000 Aluminum ingots 176,000 176,000 Zinc slab 185,000 186,000 Lead ingot 138,000 139,000 Tin slab 1,480,000 1,490,000 Nickel Cathode 1,110,000 1,125,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 467,000 478,000 Copper heavy scrap 460,000 470,000 Copper armeture 443,000 450,000 Copper utensil scrap 421,000 428,000 Copper sheet cutting 440,000 448,000 Brass utensil scrap 318,000 325,000 Brass sheet cuttings 330,000 338,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 137,000 136,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.