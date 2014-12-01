Dec 01 Monday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Monday Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 495,000 506,000
Aluminum ingots 176,000 176,000
Zinc slab 185,000 186,000
Lead ingot 138,000 139,000
Tin slab 1,480,000 1,490,000
Nickel Cathode 1,110,000 1,125,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 467,000 478,000
Copper heavy scrap 460,000 470,000
Copper armeture 443,000 450,000
Copper utensil scrap 421,000 428,000
Copper sheet cutting 440,000 448,000
Brass utensil scrap 318,000 325,000
Brass sheet cuttings 330,000 338,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 137,000 136,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.