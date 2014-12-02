Dec 02 Monday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 497,000 495,000 Aluminum ingots 176,000 176,000 Zinc slab 184,000 186,000 Lead ingot 136,000 138,000 Tin slab 1,490,000 1,480,000 Nickel Cathode 1,120,000 1,110,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 469,000 467,000 Copper heavy scrap 460,000 460,000 Copper armeture 446,000 443,000 Copper utensil scrap 423,000 421,000 Copper sheet cutting 443,000 440,000 Brass utensil scrap 320,000 318,000 Brass sheet cuttings 333,000 330,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 136,000 137,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.