Dec 02 Monday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Monday Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 497,000 495,000
Aluminum ingots 176,000 176,000
Zinc slab 184,000 186,000
Lead ingot 136,000 138,000
Tin slab 1,490,000 1,480,000
Nickel Cathode 1,120,000 1,110,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 469,000 467,000
Copper heavy scrap 460,000 460,000
Copper armeture 446,000 443,000
Copper utensil scrap 423,000 421,000
Copper sheet cutting 443,000 440,000
Brass utensil scrap 320,000 318,000
Brass sheet cuttings 333,000 330,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 136,000 137,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.