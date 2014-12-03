Dec 03 Monday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Monday Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 496000 497,000
Aluminum ingots 176,000 176,000
Zinc slab 183000 184,000
Lead ingot 139,000 136,000
Tin slab 1,480,000 1,490,000
Nickel Cathode 1,125,000 1,120,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 468000 469,000
Copper heavy scrap 459000 460,000
Copper armeture 447000 446,000
Copper utensil scrap 425000 423,000
Copper sheet cutting 445000 443,000
Brass utensil scrap 320,000 320,000
Brass sheet cuttings 335,000 333,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 136,000 136,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.