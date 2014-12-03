Dec 03 Monday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 496000 497,000 Aluminum ingots 176,000 176,000 Zinc slab 183000 184,000 Lead ingot 139,000 136,000 Tin slab 1,480,000 1,490,000 Nickel Cathode 1,125,000 1,120,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 468000 469,000 Copper heavy scrap 459000 460,000 Copper armeture 447000 446,000 Copper utensil scrap 425000 423,000 Copper sheet cutting 445000 443,000 Brass utensil scrap 320,000 320,000 Brass sheet cuttings 335,000 333,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 136,000 136,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.