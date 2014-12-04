Dec 04 Monday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 496000 496,000 Aluminum ingots 176,000 176,000 Zinc slab 183000 183,000 Lead ingot 139,000 139,000 Tin slab 1,480,000 1,480,000 Nickel Cathode 1,125,000 1,125,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 468,000 468,000 Copper heavy scrap 459,000 459,000 Copper armeture 448,000 447,000 Copper utensil scrap 424,000 425,000 Copper sheet cutting 444,000 445,000 Brass utensil scrap 319,000 320,000 Brass sheet cuttings 334,000 335,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 136,000 136,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.